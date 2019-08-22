Atria Investments Trimmed Celanese Del (CE) Stake; Third Avenue Management Has Lowered By $2.40 Million Its Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) Stake

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) stake by 11.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 133,427 shares as Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 985,076 shares with $18.09 million value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Tejon Ranch Co. now has $449.68 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 16,922 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c

Atria Investments Llc decreased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 73.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,467 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 2,997 shares with $296,000 value, down from 11,464 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $14.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 469,121 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold TRC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.11 million shares or 0.05% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 118,667 shares. 13,804 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 401 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 4,138 shares. Third Avenue Llc reported 1.4% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 232,900 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 159,468 shares. Towerview Ltd Llc has invested 36.14% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Valueworks holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 10,281 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc holds 0.06% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) or 11,112 shares. London Of Virginia has 356,009 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). 18,929 are held by Kennedy Cap Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 25,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 8,453 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. TOWERVIEW LLC bought $38,937 worth of stock or 2,426 shares. The insider DT Four Partners – LLC bought $645,451.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Atn International Inc. stake by 21,157 shares to 136,210 valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cl A stake by 109,577 shares and now owns 11.56 million shares. Frp Holdings Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 11.08 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc increased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 9,646 shares to 35,096 valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,260 shares and now owns 7,492 shares. Ishares Us Etf Tr was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 5.56% above currents $113.41 stock price. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets.