Atria Investments Raised Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding; As Lear (LEA) Shares Declined, Elm Ridge Management Raised by $710,370 Its Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 521,256 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 13,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 30,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 17,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 4.10M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0% stake. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,590 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.66M shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tortoise Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 3 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 11,109 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Global Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 3,355 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 50,821 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 0.39% or 19,737 shares in its portfolio. Spitfire Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,127 shares. Victory Mgmt has 18,813 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 28,542 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares to 463,255 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 139,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,788 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).