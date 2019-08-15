Atria Investments Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Decreased by $819,416; Bank Of America Decreased Position in Lhc Group (LHCG) by $4.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 72.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 7,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 10,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 37,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 460,309 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.03M, down from 497,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 185,780 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 2.32M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser owns 1,214 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 7,200 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 6,013 shares. Scholtz And Communication Ltd holds 2.77% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 39,490 shares. Geode Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Osborne Prns Limited Company has invested 0.8% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Los Angeles & Equity Research invested in 21,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,608 are held by Hl Fincl Service Ltd Company. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,050 shares. Federated Pa holds 106,889 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 26,096 are owned by Iowa Bancshares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 46,296 shares. Coatue Lc holds 5,713 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,023 shares to 6,072 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

