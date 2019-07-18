Atria Investments Lowered Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.17 Million; Dean Capital Management Has Cut Its Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holding by $392,526

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 38,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 53,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 3.52M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 14,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,240 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 44,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 22,584 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,121 shares to 43,423 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 480,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.78 million for 30.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.16% or 348,771 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 697,486 shares. Pnc Financial Gru invested in 0.07% or 1.24 million shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 239,173 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 510,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Co holds 11,776 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 18,220 are owned by Wesbanco Bank Incorporated. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 2,330 shares. Snow Cap LP accumulated 39,076 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.85% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80,320 shares. Dodge And Cox has 4,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush has 0.64% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16.59 million shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.