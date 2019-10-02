Atria Investments Lowered Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding by $425,500 as Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $840,492 as Stock Declined

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 26,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 739,363 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 888 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 14,450 shares stake. Scholtz & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.41% or 4,413 shares. Newfocus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 253 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt has invested 4.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Management owns 1,132 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company reported 10,756 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd stated it has 560 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 2.72% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, Maple Cap has 2.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,357 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth reported 8,517 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 580 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 3.37% or 18,725 shares in its portfolio. 3,500 are owned by Omers Administration.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 13,063 shares to 166,075 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,763 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 182,822 shares to 197,475 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

