Atria Investments Lowered Duke Energy New (DUK) Position By $329,130; Plexus (PLXS) Sentiment Is 0.59

Atria Investments Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 3,657 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 29,129 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 32,786 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.65. About 1.32M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO

Plexus Corp (PLXS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 54 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 92 sold and decreased positions in Plexus Corp. The funds in our database now own: 28.22 million shares, down from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Plexus Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 68 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

Atria Investments Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,537 shares to 5,680 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) stake by 3,482 shares and now owns 10,539 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy Corp has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $90.75’s average target is 1.23% above currents $89.65 stock price. Duke Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9400 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $89 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd stated it has 2,334 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 0.84% or 57,825 shares. Hengehold Capital Lc holds 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,168 shares. Stearns Services Gp owns 5,403 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 121 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Conning accumulated 14,551 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,626 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bailard has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 669,061 shares. Savant Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,327 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% stake.

The stock increased 2.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 77,148 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has risen 0.95% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.