Atria Investments Lifted Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) as Share Price Rose; Scout Investments Trimmed Its Position in Mettler (MTD) as Market Value Rose

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 619.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 37,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 44,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 6,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 3,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 22,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.62 million, down from 25,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $713. About 127,372 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.22 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

