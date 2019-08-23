Atria Investments Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; 5 Analysts Are Bullish SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Last Week

Atria Investments Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 14.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 3,538 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 27,676 shares with $5.26M value, up from 24,138 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $215.25. About 1.58M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Among 7 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Segro has GBX 860 highest and GBX 690 lowest target. GBX 815.75’s average target is 5.56% above currents GBX 772.8 stock price. Segro had 33 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 690 target in Friday, March 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 786 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 12 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 750 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 830 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Goldman Sachs maintained SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 800 target. See SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.62% or GBX 4.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 772.8. About 2.17 million shares traded. SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company has market cap of 8.45 billion GBP. The firm also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $222.20’s average target is 3.23% above currents $215.25 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 35 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28.

