Atria Investments Lifted Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding by $688,332; Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Position Has Lifted by First Merchants Corp

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 18,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 38,413 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 20,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 2.22M shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 13,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 23,819 shares to 15,513 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 26,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,161 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.47% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Penobscot Investment Mgmt holds 2.66% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 63,525 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 677,337 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc owns 45,406 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,510 shares. 8,636 are owned by Btc Capital Mgmt. Blair William & Communications Il has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stonebridge Cap invested in 2,424 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 407,754 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com New York reported 3,567 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications invested in 837 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication owns 313,226 shares. First Natl Bancshares Co Of Newtown has 6,584 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 0.08% or 5,879 shares in its portfolio. Randolph Com holds 2.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 63,811 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 9,703 shares to 32,757 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,184 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).