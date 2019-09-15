Atria Investments Increases Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA); Delta Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) as Market Valuation Declined

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 9,814 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 8,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.13M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 4.04M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS PASS REMUNERATION RESOLUTION W/ 96.45% IN FAVOR; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP CFO refutes reports CEO Bob Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 21/05/2018 – Linda Noakes: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 10/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 10; 11/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Feds will retry BP agent Lonnie Swartz in October for voluntary manslaughter. Schwartz was found not

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV) by 4,503 shares to 3,017 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 63,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,010 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings.