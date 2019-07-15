Atria Investments Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Rose While Gam Holding Ag Decreased Its Stake

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 98,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,981 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 346,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 308,095 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 14,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 159,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,613 shares to 21,767 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,135 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited reported 182,576 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Lc has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blair William And Il reported 0.44% stake. Tortoise Inv Lc stated it has 3,398 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.3% stake. Alta Mgmt Lc stated it has 37,068 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 680,843 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 95,927 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 15,880 shares. Ckw Financial reported 2,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Gp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,175 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 140,832 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 18,287 shares to 33,127 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 34,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa reported 6,056 shares stake. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hodges Mngmt Inc holds 11,250 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 6,651 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 382,633 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 40,795 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 3,708 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.19% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 4.06 million shares. Bb&T Llc accumulated 134,394 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 305,959 shares. 106,438 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Wellington Management Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.06 million shares.