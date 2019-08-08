Atria Investments Increased Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $401,192 as Market Valuation Declined; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Nokia (NOK) as Market Value Rose

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 65.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 8,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 21,623 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 13,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 2.47M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 15.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 54,446 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 13.47M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 31/05/2018 – Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks Business; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 15,216 shares to 12,539 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 14,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory holds 749 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 165 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc accumulated 17,453 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Massachusetts Svcs Commerce Ma has 202,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emory University has 42,219 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Commerce has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3,037 shares. Srb stated it has 15,187 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 11,512 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 3,050 shares stake. Amer Century holds 383,671 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 49,879 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $334.70 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.