Atria Investments Increased Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Atria Investments Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 65.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 8,536 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 21,623 shares with $1.04M value, up from 13,087 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.11B valuation. The stock increased 4.46% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.94M shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 299 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 227 trimmed and sold stakes in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. The funds in our database now own: 49.65 million shares, down from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 185 Increased: 175 New Position: 124.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.52 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 19.46 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.84 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.72. About 2.95M shares traded or 183.92% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -10.37% below currents $51.88 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1.

