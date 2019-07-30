Atria Investments Increased Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $404,457; As 58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 582,594 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 4,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 20,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 834,285 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

More important recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.