Atria Investments Holds Stake in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS); As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Stake by $21.09 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 137.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,175 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 3,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 62,192 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 277,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 200,115 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22M, down from 477,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. It closed at $76.63 lastly. It is down 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 20,846 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 2,613 shares. Assetmark reported 505 shares. Riverbridge Ltd has 0.85% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 6,419 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested in 0.08% or 106,511 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Moreover, Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.82% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 1.19M are owned by Wellington Management Group Llp. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 36,510 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 595,944 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Charles Schwab Management invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,122 shares to 3,261 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,470 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 21,545 shares to 277,732 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 79,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.