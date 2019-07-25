Atria Investments Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Has Decreased by $665,840; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Addenda Capital Has Raised Stake

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 10,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $169.12. About 422,267 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,092 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 39,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 5.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 167,920 shares to 523,095 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 82,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52M for 27.82 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.