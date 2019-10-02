Atria Investments Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC) Boosted by $532,969 as Market Value Rose; Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake as Share Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14M, down from 16.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 9.04M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 1054.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 28,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 30,712 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, up from 2,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13B market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 3.10M shares traded or 284.00% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 13,311 shares to 2,715 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 42,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57M shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

