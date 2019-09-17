Atria Investments Holding In Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Was Has Lifted; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Increased Stake

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95M, up from 13,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $383.78. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 43.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 1,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 3,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $341.89. About 286,339 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 2,091 shares. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership holds 199 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 50 shares. Principal Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 57,360 shares. Andra Ap has 13,200 shares. Utah Retirement holds 6,912 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Korea Invest invested in 0.01% or 4,300 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 9,815 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 3,732 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 945 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% stake. 65,772 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,433 shares.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 37,134 shares to 83,670 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 137,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,442 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,096 shares to 40,410 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 12,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,517 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).