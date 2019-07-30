Atria Investments Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Cut by $427,360 as Share Value Rose; Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $463,287

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 15,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 1.24M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/03/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 108 EUROS FROM 100 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – MANDATE: HSBC NZ BRANCH PLANS NEW 3-YR NZD FLOATING RATE ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Daily Mail: HSBC Saudi contracts [Scot Region]; 04/05/2018 – BPOST SA BPOST.BR : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – HSBC’s Vice Chair for Middle East Banking Khoury Is Said to Quit; 26/03/2018 – HSBC WILL PROVIDE FOSUN W/ A RANGE OF WORLDWIDE FINL SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Hsbc Holdings Plc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating At A2; Changes Outlook To Stable; 29/05/2018 – UMBERTO GIACOMETTI SAID TO HAVE QUIT HSBC FOR NOMURA: FIN. NEWS; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT: WORKING WITH BOARD TO REFRESH ROE TARGET

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap reported 6,000 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,803 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Invest Communication has 113,200 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Alleghany Corporation De has 1.00M shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 17,973 shares. 2,055 were reported by Moon Cap Limited Liability Company. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 2.02% or 440,471 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 73,618 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,931 shares. Athena Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,230 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Llc reported 9,794 shares. 274,881 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Hartford Finance Mgmt accumulated 76,292 shares. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.02M shares.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.69 billion for 8.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.48% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,537 shares to 5,680 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.