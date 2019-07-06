Atria Investments Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) Has Cut by $427,633 as Stock Price Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Skylands Capital Raised by $502,350 Its Stake

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 6,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,096 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 636,071 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 66,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.18M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 81,124 shares to 729,540 shares, valued at $42.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $14.47 million activity. Dierker Richard A had sold 78,120 shares worth $5.18M on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.02 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of stock or 51,203 shares.

