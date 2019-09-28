Atria Investments Holding in Celestica (CLS) Has Lowered by $6.85 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 94.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 19,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $381,000, down from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 108,506 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.50 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 23,062 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.02% or 200,000 shares. Motco owns 71 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability accumulated 159,047 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 537 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.01% or 36,560 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 194 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1.53M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 496,088 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.42% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 57,276 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 366,137 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 707,399 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 193,170 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 66,071 shares to 69,143 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

