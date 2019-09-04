Atria Investments Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $880,896; Share Price Declined; Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.91 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 153,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 24,945 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 6,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 17,721 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 10,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 1.48M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.31M for 11.93 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.