Atria Investments Has Upped Its Nokia (NOK) Stake; As Cooper Cos (COO) Stock Value Rose, Integre Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $302.84. About 300,532 shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 167,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 523,095 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 355,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.93M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,576 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $164.79 million for 23.30 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington accumulated 1,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 7,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 4,968 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has 2,288 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate invested in 18 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 12,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 284,152 shares. 2,157 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated holds 1,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,982 shares to 1,996 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,217 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

