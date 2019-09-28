Atria Investments Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Position

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) stake by 21.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired 16,841 shares as Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 93,431 shares with $1.72M value, up from 76,590 last quarter. Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 626,609 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS

Atria Investments Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 39.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 27,336 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 97,006 shares with $11.60M value, up from 69,670 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavor Group Holdings IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 728 shares to 22,946 valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 92,896 shares and now owns 140,232 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,250 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.