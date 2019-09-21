Atria Investments Has Trimmed Position in Oneok New (OKE) by $2.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Bruce & Co Has Decreased Holding in Ibm (IBM) by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 9,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,261 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, down from 12,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 3.11 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 23,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 116,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 139,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv invested in 19,864 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fruth holds 3,186 shares. 2,662 were reported by Birinyi Assoc. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 37,725 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,481 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,153 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 2,296 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,469 shares. 8,582 are held by Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Tcw Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.73% or 498,715 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has 12,386 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 39,246 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gm Advisory Inc holds 0.11% or 2,512 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt Inc has 3.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $304.02M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 6,151 shares to 8,189 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 58,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 970 shares. Covington Management reported 400 shares stake. Howe Rusling has 101,275 shares. Legacy Private Tru has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,540 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,593 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 921,265 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0.04% or 7,969 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Co holds 5,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3.33 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 8,424 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ing Groep Nv reported 9,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 287,844 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

