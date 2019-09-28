Atria Investments Has Trimmed Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Holding by $2.16 Million; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding Held by Menta Capital Llc

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 86.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 8,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 146,683 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 16.44 million shares traded or 312.26% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $74.40M for 22.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 20,444 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.14 million shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 438,308 shares. 339,308 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Prudential Pcl, Illinois-based fund reported 70,123 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 95,841 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 5,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 417,135 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 3,696 shares. Mackenzie has 261,873 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Equity Ser by 50,831 shares to 60,799 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 53,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 8,544 shares to 12,271 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).