Atria Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $3.40 Million as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Wealthtrust Axiom Increased by $1.55 Million Its Stake

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 90.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 22,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 24,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $99.06. About 693,235 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 261.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 39,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 55,039 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 15,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 8.23M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.45M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

