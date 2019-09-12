Atria Investments Has Trimmed Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $1.72 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.44 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 24,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.28 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 76.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537,000, down from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 650,579 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 117,956 shares to 124,619 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 64,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.