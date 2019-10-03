Atria Investments Has Trimmed Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding by $1.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Cut Its Holding in Pepsico Com (PEP) by $2.20 Million

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 72,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 17,402 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 90,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 3.61 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MET PRESIDENT KABANGE ON DRC MINING CODE; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: PROPOSALS ON MINES CODE DELIVERED TO MINISTER; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 289,355 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.94 million, down from 306,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24M shares traded or 93.71% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,588 shares to 16,293 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

