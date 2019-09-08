Atria Investments Has Raised Walmart (WMT) Holding by $874,649 as Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $637,146

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 50,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 41,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO Confirms Walmart to Buy Control of India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SAYS A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT 0700 UK TIME (0600 GMT) ON MONDAY APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 11,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 141,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,024 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 73,344 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 32,278 shares. Gabalex Management Ltd Liability owns 160,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 683,301 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 22,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 35,150 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 20,953 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Mader Shannon Wealth invested in 3.85% or 44,000 shares. Blue Inc reported 12,429 shares. Maryland Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,615 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Washington Trust reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Walmart earnings: Amazon Prime Day was a good thing for Walmart – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 15,822 shares to 7,030 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 35,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Take a Break After 3 Days of Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares to 385,009 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,084 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 222,722 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 265,102 shares. 4.05 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com. Cincinnati Fincl owns 2.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 912,500 shares. Horizon Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zeke Advsr Ltd owns 100,234 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten & Patten Tn has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 48,450 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.17% or 14,928 shares. Prudential invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Altrinsic Global Ltd Llc has invested 1.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 2.08M shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,984 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 825,988 shares.