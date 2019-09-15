Atria Investments Has Raised Global Pmts (GPN) Position by $357,585 as Stock Rose; Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Ptc (Call) (PTC) Position by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Call) (PTC) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 242,742 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,077 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 12,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 2.17 million shares traded or 41.17% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 36,649 shares to 61,574 shares, valued at $67.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 193,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 61.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt has 372,964 shares. Ems Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.07% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,345 shares. 61,954 were accumulated by Moody Financial Bank Division. 304,928 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 9,602 shares. 19,759 were accumulated by Three Peaks Capital Ltd Co. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sei stated it has 52,970 shares. 625,029 are owned by Td Asset Management Inc. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 34,015 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,169 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 14,024 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 6.10M shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 762,595 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 7,600 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 9,445 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 4,944 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd accumulated 2,290 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 385 shares. Moreover, Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership has 1% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Chevy Chase Inc owns 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 131,080 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 26,411 shares. Brinker accumulated 20,181 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 28,494 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 42,900 shares. Bessemer Group reported 496 shares.