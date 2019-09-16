Atria Investments Has Raised Deluxe (DLX) Holding by $1.92 Million; Boeing (BA) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Lifted Its Position by $678,447

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 1,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,459 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55M, up from 43,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.89. About 1.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1398.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 83,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 89,438 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 5,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 129,365 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 1.19M shares to 69,322 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,502 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 28,514 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Raymond James & invested in 0% or 5,926 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,586 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 6,520 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 12,962 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company owns 148,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Piedmont Advsr owns 5,648 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 216,882 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Axa invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 19,381 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 40,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

