Atria Investments Has Raised Citigroup (C) Holding by $722,982 as Stock Value Rose; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Share Price Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $9.03 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 16,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 277.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 173,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 236,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 62,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 2.74M shares traded or 156.84% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,263 shares to 609,918 shares, valued at $43.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 11,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,627 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Indy, Start Your Jet Engines! Spirit Airlines Grows Network into Indianapolis – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dow Extends Pullback as Boeing Slides Again – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirit Airlines Earnings: SAVE Stock Down, Operating Expenses Rise 14% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines Brings More Go to Charlotte, North Carolina! – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Airlines Lifts Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

