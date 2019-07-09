Atria Investments Has Lowered Unilever N V (UN) Holding by $573,620; Howard Hughes (HHC) Position Has Upped by Sarbit Advisory Services Inc

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 78,751 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 59.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 16,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 505,306 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER BOND OFFERING IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON 22 MARCH; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 7,050 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 6,183 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.36% or 7,750 shares. Blackrock owns 1.84 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 65,496 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 40,790 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,386 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Llc owns 46,102 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Regions invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Boyar Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,272 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Limited Liability Com reported 647,478 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 113,828 shares. Real Management Svcs Ltd Liability owns 48,910 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,950 shares in its portfolio.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 110,702 shares to 124,123 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).