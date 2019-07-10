Atria Investments Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 35.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 30,800 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 55,000 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 85,800 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $29.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 1.48 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Atria Investments Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,684 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 43,961 shares with $4.45 million value, down from 52,645 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 6.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department

Atria Investments Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 518 shares to 2,309 valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 43,201 shares and now owns 83,352 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,010 shares. Horrell Mgmt owns 1,647 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway holds 3.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59.51M shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc owns 191,210 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc owns 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,038 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability holds 72,234 shares. Regions Financial holds 1.83% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Com has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State owns 176,994 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,806 shares. Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 685 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.61% or 6,780 shares. Cwm Lc reported 21,027 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, January 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $123 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sadoff Inv Mngmt Llc holds 6.58% or 605,133 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 26,400 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 215 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Advisors Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 55,452 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 22,557 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.74M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Panagora Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 148,091 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 199,200 shares to 323,450 valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Build America Bond Fd N (NBB) stake by 45,685 shares and now owns 936,040 shares. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportu (VTA) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Sunday, March 3. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

