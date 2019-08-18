Atria Investments Has Lowered Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position; AXION VENTURES ORDINARY SHARES CAN (AXNVF) Sellers Increased By 163.41% Their Shorts

Atria Investments Llc decreased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) stake by 66.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,684 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC)’s stock declined 7.04%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 5,280 shares with $214,000 value, down from 15,964 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc now has $146.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 4.88 million shares traded or 139.67% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.2; RATING HOLD; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 04/04/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 223 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – HSBC’S BOUAZZA: INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS HAVEN’T MOVED ON YET; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 21/03/2018 – KHOURY, A TOP HSBC ENERGY BANKER, WAS WORKING ON ARAMCO IPO; 29/03/2018 – BASF SE BASFn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 92 EUROS FROM 85 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Lonmin Plc; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HSBC URUGUAY’S IDRS, VR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – CO EXPECTS $2 BLN BUYBACK TO BE THE ONLY SHARE BUY-BACK THAT CO ANNOUNCES IN 2018

AXION VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AXNVF) had an increase of 163.41% in short interest. AXNVF’s SI was 10,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 163.41% from 4,100 shares previously. With 66,100 avg volume, 0 days are for AXION VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AXNVF)’s short sellers to cover AXNVF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4029. About 7,200 shares traded. Axion Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXNVF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Axion Ventures Inc. primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $100.18 million. The firm also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it is involved in game development, game designing, and the licensing of published games and software; and the provision of training classes for game design.

Atria Investments Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 10,231 shares to 12,531 valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 13,249 shares and now owns 28,883 shares. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) was raised too.

