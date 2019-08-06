Atria Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $651,434 as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Position by $379,095

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 186.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 16,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 831,066 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $332.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management Inc has 51,869 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 27,550 shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. Reilly Limited invested in 2,238 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 814 are owned by Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.9% or 4,631 shares. Community Bancshares Na has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 111,665 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pitcairn Company has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Eck Assoc stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kornitzer Ks stated it has 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caprock reported 2,358 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nordea Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 73 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 7,589 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.50 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31,965 shares to 16,923 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,339 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Llp reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 47,873 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity reported 44,681 shares stake. 87,012 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Amer Century Companies invested in 0.01% or 109,861 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Hwg Holdg LP accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Morgan Stanley owns 34,515 shares. Group stated it has 175,069 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 11,745 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 719,589 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd reported 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Advisors Asset has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33% or 184,929 shares.