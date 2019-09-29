Atria Investments Has Lifted American Vanguard (AVD) Holding by $2.42 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $361,248; Share Price Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.50 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.16M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 65.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 12,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The institutional investor held 32,226 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 66,203 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $583.75M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,194 shares to 98,714 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,050 activity. Shares for $28,480 were bought by Trogele Ulrich. Killmer John L. had bought 500 shares worth $7,610 on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold AVD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.46 million shares or 0.96% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 2.71M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Kennedy Cap holds 0.16% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 437,924 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 20,424 shares. Rmb Ltd Co owns 106,783 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 8,890 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). 9,740 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Principal Fin Inc reported 209,744 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 42,380 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.23 million shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,862 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). California Employees Retirement invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2,762 shares to 16,198 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 76,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,002 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDEF).