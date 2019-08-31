Atria Investments Has Increased Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $743,839; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted by $10.50 Million Its Position

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,017 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 30,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.85 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 475.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 94,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 114,517 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 30,874 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America holds 385,746 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,600 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 112,924 shares. 3,660 are held by Johnson Counsel. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 53.85M shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 115,878 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 79,796 shares. Putnam Fl Management Com invested in 0.8% or 74,007 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 1,654 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability invested in 43,556 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 1,630 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: 12% Yield Or 25% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Is Why Cherry Hill Plunged – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21,098 shares to 24,306 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 29,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 8.58 million shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 1.29% or 79,169 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Company reported 28,222 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Llc has invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dorsey And Whitney Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 87,235 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brinker Incorporated has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contour Asset Mgmt Limited has 509,156 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. 24,691 are held by Rodgers Brothers. The Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Fincl owns 2.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 542,000 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,220 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 808 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gp Inc invested in 4.17M shares.