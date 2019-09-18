Atria Investments Has Increased Its Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Position by $5.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 85,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.58 million, down from 6.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 475,713 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 5526.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 213,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 217,585 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $283.08. About 426,867 shares traded or 11.05% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – EXPD – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Long Road Investment Counsel holds 1.85% or 41,400 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 324 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambiar Investors Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 59,022 shares. Vanguard accumulated 21.38 million shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi owns 6.01M shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co has 0.19% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 11,179 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Lateef Investment Mngmt LP owns 7,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited holds 0.04% or 3,140 shares in its portfolio. 30,210 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 38,516 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,548 shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca, a California-based fund reported 379,528 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.74M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36M for 20.68 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 138,671 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $65.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 215,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FactSet reports mixed Q2, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet: The Train Has Left The Station And I Missed It – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IHS Markit Selects the Open:FactSet Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 50,870 shares to 508,261 shares, valued at $60.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 7,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,491 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).