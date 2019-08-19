Atria Investments Has Increased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $348,610; Kames Capital Plc Boosted Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Stake

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 8,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 41,317 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 33,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 360,936 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 82.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $821.2. About 147,093 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares to 639,497 shares, valued at $105.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,513 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Natl Tx, Texas-based fund reported 94,630 shares. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 260,886 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,810 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.05% stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cypress Capital Group reported 7,328 shares stake. Thompson Management holds 43,075 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 38,300 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 435 shares. S Muoio, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,048 shares. United Asset Strategies has 97,208 shares. Panagora Asset has 1.22M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 51,300 shares to 60,356 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).