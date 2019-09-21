Atria Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Celestica (CLS) by $6.85 Million; Harbourvest Partners Has Cut Its Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Holding by $792,848

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 94.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 19,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $381,000, down from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 218,857 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 804,609 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 14,038 shares to 23,908 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,333 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $10.27 million for 22.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 35,658 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 2,662 shares stake. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 0% or 500 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 95,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability owns 386,950 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 1.82 million are held by Boston Partners. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Amer Century Cos reported 536,176 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 328,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 133,412 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Harbourvest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake.