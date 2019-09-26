Atria Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Brinker Intl (EAT) by $905,112; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Primoris Svcs Com (PRIM) Decreased by $408,800 as Stock Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (PRIM) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 47,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 12,441 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Expects Addition of Approximately $400 Million to Total Backlog; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros Group, Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q EPS 1c; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Anticipates a Late Second Qtr 2018 Start Date for a Major Pipeline Project in Backlog; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Solar Award Valued Over $40 Million

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 17,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 6,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343,000, down from 23,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 87,987 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Brinker International Ekes Out Growth in a Challenged Environment – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brinker International lifts revenue forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Chili’s Owner Is Buying Back Franchises – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker gains after Stephens nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 16,441 shares to 35,007 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,413 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.50 million for 26.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 2.74M shares. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 15,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shellback Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,700 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 200 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co accumulated 361,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street reported 1.36 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 30,760 are held by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 10,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Lp stated it has 2,423 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 102,103 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 14,174 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). American Intll Group Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,379 shares to 35,041 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 6,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,262 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability reported 716,749 shares. Huntington Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 1 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 59,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 36,615 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 291,591 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 192,593 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) or 2,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,979 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 18,671 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited has 0.08% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 2.14 million shares. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 17,102 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Primoris: A Hidden Turnaround Story In The Infrastructure Sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Completes Acquisition of Willbros Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.