Atria Investments Decreased Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) as Stock Price Rose; Aspiriant Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $304,314; Stock Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 17,514 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,643 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, down from 50,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 6,337 shares to 14,048 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 68,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 64,762 shares to 74,708 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 42,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).