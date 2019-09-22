Atria Investments Decreased Position in Ericsson (ERIC) by $4.98 Million; Terril Brothers Trimmed Woodward (WWD) Position as Share Value Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 42,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 9,809 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 52,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 5.96M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 193,987 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 101,204 shares to 101,883 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 11.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.90 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 31,300 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.