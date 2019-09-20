Atria Investments Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding; Dhi Group (DHX) Sellers Increased By 62.8% Their Shorts

Atria Investments Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 49.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 7,944 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 8,031 shares with $323,000 value, down from 15,975 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 829,327 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 15.06% above currents $44.5 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. Bank of America maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target.

Atria Investments Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 35,772 shares to 172,842 valued at $9.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 17,067 shares and now owns 27,166 shares. Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) was raised too.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $190.76 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Blair William And Communication Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 135,565 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 50,057 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 587 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gateway Advisers Limited Co reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Security National reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 18,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 5.15 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.32M shares. Korea Corporation invested in 0.02% or 88,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 721,084 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0% or 7,400 shares.

