Atria Investments Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Franklin Floating Rate Trust (FRT) Sentiment Is 1.24

Atria Investments Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 91.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 19,619 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 1,779 shares with $275,000 value, down from 21,398 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.8. About 1.23 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Franklin Floating Rate Trust (FRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 160 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 129 cut down and sold their stakes in Franklin Floating Rate Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 64.69 million shares, down from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Franklin Floating Rate Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 103 Increased: 117 New Position: 43.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 21.54% above currents $151.8 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.07 million shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.82% or 196,377 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru reported 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.4% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,943 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,694 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 1,681 shares. North Star Investment Management invested in 1.05% or 53,830 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 7,288 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stewart And Patten Ltd has 35,292 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 2,199 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 102,191 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.92 million for 21.10 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 99,775 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has risen 7.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Presima Inc. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust for 164,200 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 517,352 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.07% invested in the company for 529,374 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

