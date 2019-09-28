Atria Investments Cut Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut By $305,163 Its American Express Co (AXP) Position

Atria Investments Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 27.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 6,707 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 17,924 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 24,631 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 673,987 shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,481 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 132,057 shares with $16.30 million value, down from 134,538 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 14.50% above currents $120.96 stock price. Aspen Technology had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 12. JP Morgan reinitiated Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50M for 61.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc increased Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 48,839 shares to 77,451 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 11,037 shares and now owns 40,166 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aspen Technology Provides Additional Details Relating to Filing of Form 12b-25 for Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 7,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 5,635 shares. 759,778 are held by Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Limited. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 18,530 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest invested in 1.33% or 9,325 shares. 52,123 were reported by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 14,158 shares. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Republic Mgmt reported 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0.47% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 1.31M shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 25,300 shares to 144,321 valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 10,900 shares and now owns 48,076 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee reported 12,153 shares. 452,585 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt. 2,891 are held by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 58,532 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Davis R M has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,784 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 582,552 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bailard invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Checchi Capital Advisers reported 8,423 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,300 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 130,617 shares. Narwhal invested in 32,886 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Moreover, Dearborn Llc has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Birinyi Assoc invested in 0.29% or 5,518 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Company accumulated 4,650 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.