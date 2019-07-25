Atria Investments Continues to Hold Position in Cummins (CMI); As Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined, Sanders Capital Lowered Its Position by $99.91 Million

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 2.05M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 276.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 11,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 4,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 691,821 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 626,100 shares to 11.96 million shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Partners reported 2,991 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc reported 3,555 shares stake. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 33,365 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 23,957 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2,608 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.72% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Republic Investment Management owns 186,928 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru owns 14,257 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C reported 0% stake. Natl Pension has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,212 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.05% or 125,901 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 56,531 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07M for 14.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 3,057 shares to 5,979 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,564 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).