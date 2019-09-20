Atria Investments Boosted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position by $1.12 Million; Shares Declined; Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Its Position in Emcor Group (EME) by $12.21 Million as Shares Rose

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 196.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 19,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 29,261 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 1.76 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 53.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 138,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.24M, up from 261,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 300,394 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Grp reported 419,599 shares. 3,043 are held by Evanson Asset Llc. Park National Oh reported 1.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.04% or 1,212 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 34,760 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Company invested in 3,112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport Co Limited has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Country Retail Bank invested in 3,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Communication stated it has 222,306 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 3,300 shares. Independent Investors reported 1.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 7,682 were accumulated by First Savings Bank. Veritable LP reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nbt Bancshares N A Ny owns 19,798 shares. 8,710 were reported by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 126,173 shares to 20,004 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,852 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

